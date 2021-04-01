Energy Acuity acquired by Enverus

Enverus, an energy SaaS company, has announced that it has acquired Energy Acuity, a provider of power generation and power delivery market data with specific expertise in renewable energy. For more than a decade, Energy Acuity’s large team of domain experts has tracked and catalogued thousands of renewables projects leveraging hundreds of unique data sources across North America.

“As energy markets rapidly evolve and investments in renewable generation increase, the need for analytical solutions to capitalise on this opportunity will also grow,” said Manuj Nikhanj, president of Enverus. “Over the past five years, our company has made significant investments through targeted acquisitions and organic development. The addition of Energy Acuity will allow us to create the most comprehensive end-to-end energy offering in the industry.”

“The market for renewables-focused data, insight and predictive analytics is clearly growing and our customers continue to signal that more advanced solutions are critical to maintaining a competitive edge,” said Brian Graff, founder of Energy Acuity. “As part of Enverus, we will be able to incorporate multiple new data sets and leverage the 200-person analyst and data science teams to create full forecasting capabilities, satellite tracking and valuation models of existing and proposed projects.”

Enverus will integrate Energy Acuity’s data into Prism™, the company’s hallmark single technology platform. The combination with Enverus’ existing power and renewables data and analytics will allow Enverus to produce unique content and insights for existing and prospective developers, institutional investors, and corporate and government clients.

Energy Acuity has more than 30 employees in Denver, Colorado, US. Bernadette Johnson, who was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Power and Renewables at Enverus, will oversee the integration.

