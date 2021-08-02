CIP to fund renewable energy projects in India

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), among the largest renewable energy focused fund managers globally, has signed an investment agreement through its Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund I (CI NMF) with Amp Energy India Private Limited (Amp India). The agreement enables joint equity investments in excess of US$200 million in renewable energy projects in India, with the potential for future expansion.

Amp India and CI NMF have targeted an initial 1.7 GWp portfolio of renewable energy projects, delivering clean and green energy to C&I and utility customers. This transaction is CI NMF’s first investment in the Indian renewable energy market and its largest commitment since establishment in 2019.

The partnership will develop and construct a portfolio of 1.7 GWp initially, with the ambition to add additional projects over time. The portfolio comprises approximately 900 MWp in late-stage projects (solar photovoltaic (PV) and hybrid wind/solar PV) and an additional 800 MWp of projects in earlier stages of development.

EY was the exclusive financial advisor and Indus Law acted as legal advisor to AMP India. KPMG India acted as exclusive financial advisor and Trilegal as legal advisor to CI NMF.

