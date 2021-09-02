Ingeteam extends its services portfolio

Ingeteam is continuing to strengthen its leadership position in the operation and maintenance services sector in the UK, by winning a new wind framework in Scotland with SSE Renewables, one of the leaders in renewables in the UK and Ireland. With this new contract, the total installed power capacity serviced by Ingeteam in the UK has almost reached 700 MW.

Specifically, and by technologies, the company is providing O&M services for 423 MW of installed capacity in the wind sector and 263 MW in the photovoltaic (PV) sector in the country. Furthermore, the company has experienced considerable growth in the country with regard to the provision of offshore services, storage services, SCADA for solar PV plants and repowering.

With more than 20 years of experience as a provider of operation and maintenance services for power generation plants, since its arrival in the UK in 2015, Ingeteam has secured its position in the O&M sector and has diversified its portfolio of services to become a trusted option for the maintenance of renewable energy plants in the UK. Ingeteam currently has a 2% market share in the British market.

At the beginning of 2021, the company doubled its staff in the UK and opened new offices in Glasgow, Scotland, where around 100 employees are now working. The official exit of the country from the EU is not affecting the company's plans for growth in that country, given that the UK's clear commitment to renewables is ensuring that Ingeteam continues to be a key local partner for the development of solutions in the country.

