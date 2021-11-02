KGAL divests European renewable energy portfolio

KGAL has achieved attractive returns with the sale of a 152.4 MW renewables portfolio in France and Germany. The portfolio was acquired by leading Italian independent power producer (IPP), ERG, through its subsidiaries ERG Eolienne France SAS and ERG Windpark Beteiligungs GmbH.

The portfolio consists of seven photovoltaic (PV) solar parks and three wind farms in France with a total installed capacity of 56.7 and 40.6 MW respectively, and five wind farms in Germany with a total installed capacity of 55.1 MW. Commissioned between 2012 and 2017, the portfolio has an average operation time of over six years and benefits from an attractive Feed-in-Tariff regime.

The portfolio’s assets were part of a mandate managed for a German pension fund. KGAL successfully implemented a structured sales process on behalf of its investor in order to benefit from the current positive market environment.

KGAL was supported in the transaction by Astris Finance LLP as Financial Advisor, Everoze as Technical Advisor, and LPA-CGR as Legal Advisor.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.