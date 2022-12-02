MET Group elects new Chairman

Swiss-based energy company MET Group has announced that Benjamin Lakatos has been elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Effective from 30 November 2022, Mr Lakatos succeeds Csaba Lantos, who resigns from the position after having served as Chairman for the past 13 years.

MET wishes to congratulate Csaba Lantos, one of the most acknowledged Hungarian economists, on his appointment as the new Energy Minister of Hungary.

MET Group’s CEO Benjamin Lakatos became the controlling shareholder in 2018, when MET transformed into a management-owned company. At present, 90% of MET is owned by the management, with the remaining 10% owned by the Singapore-based Keppel Infrastructure.

