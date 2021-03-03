ZX Lidars support centre opens in North America

NRG Systems, Inc. (NRG Systems), a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, have announced the opening of North America’s ZX Lidars service and support centre at its headquarters in Vermont, US.

NRG Systems introduced the UK-based Lidar OEM’s technology to North America in 2019, expanding distribution of ZX remote sensors to the global wind market through its Value Added Reseller network less than a year later.

Gregory Erdmann, NRG’s Vice President, Global Sales, said “Since adding ZX’s industry leading technology to our Lidar portfolio, NRG has continued to deepen its partnership with ZX Lidars to offer the best possible customer experience. By providing our North American ZX customers with a local service centre, we can help further maximise Lidar operational uptime through shorter service turnarounds and support from knowledgeable Lidar experts in a nearby time zone. The introduction of the NRG ZX Service Center coupled with the vast Lidar experience our team has accrued working with remote sensing technology over the past decade, is a benefit for all ZX users in North America.”

NRG Systems will now support all generations of ground-based ZX Lidars, including the ZX 300 for onshore vertical profiling applications, the ZX 300M, which the company sells and supports for near-shore or platform-based offshore campaigns, and legacy ZephIR-branded models (ZX Lidars rebranded from ZephIR Lidars in 2018). Offerings include routine major services; an inspection and update service complete with an overall health assessment and relevant free software updates; Lidar-to-Lidar validations against an IEC- compliant reference unit to confirm performance metrics; facilitation of validations against an offsite, and IEC-compliant met tower by one of several independent third-party options including DNV GL and UL. NRG also offers a logistics service to manage getting customer units to its Vermont headquarters for a flat fee within the contiguous 48 states.

Ian Locker, Managing Director of ZX Lidars, added “The approach to Lidar support is no different to what you expect of your car or bike; low-cost, local, planned maintenance to ensure a decade of reliability and system robustness. We are delighted to extend our global support to the North American wind industry through our Trusted Service Provider and now Service Center Operator, NRG Systems. We remain directly available to any of our clients, at any time, and that position is further strengthened with local expertise and availability such as NRG Systems.”

