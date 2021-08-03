Swire Energy Services acquires ALL NRG

Global energy services provider, Swire Energy Services (SES) has announced the acquisition of Danish wind services provider, ALL NRG. The substantial acquisition will see SES become sole owner of ALL NRG wind and solar division.

ALL NRG is a leading provider of manpower services and project solutions including installation, commissioning and decommissioning support, blade inspection and repairs, and HV services, to the energy industry. The company currently operates across wind markets in Europe and Asia. It was established in 2014 by Nordic private equity firm, Via Equity, by the acquisition of four prominent energy-related companies: APRO Wind, VB Enterprise A/S, Q-Star Energy A/S and WTG Partners A/S.

Manfred Vonlanthen, Chief Executive Officer of Swire Energy Services commented: “This acquisition, alongside the investment of BladeInsight in June 2021, positions Swire Energy Services firmly within the wind industry. ALL NRG has an impressive track record and is a trusted service provider, with access to over 600 highly qualified technicians.

“With this competence, in combination with our global reach and our long-term experience operating safely in the offshore environment, we will be able to service OEMs, operators, and owners with a full spectrum of specialist services for wind projects globally.

“We welcome Michael Thatt and his team and look forward to developing our service offering together in line with our strategic vision for wind services within SES.”

“Via Equity is happy to see the ALL NRG services continuing under new ownership and we are certain SES will have great opportunities to excel in the very promising market for wind and solar”, says Peter Thorlund Haahr, partner at Via Equity.

This is the second wind focused acquisition for Swire Energy Services this year, and forms part of the company’s long-term strategic objective to grow its renewable energy sector offering to support customers through the energy transition.

ALL NRG will be rebranded to SES, which will roll out across the organisation from 3 August 2021.

