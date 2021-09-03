BayWa r.e. wins sustainable development award

On Thursday 2 September 2021, global renewable energy developer and solutions provider, BayWa r.e., was awarded the Sustainable Development Award at the Scottish Engineering Awards 2021.

Scottish Engineering is a major industry association for Scotland's manufacturing and engineering sectors, with over 350 members. The widely respected Scottish Engineering Awards celebrate both inspiring individuals and exceptional organisations, who are the epitome of Scottish excellence. In 2021, the awards particularly celebrate the companies who in 2020/2021 have stood out in their performance, growth, innovation, and resilience, as well as young engineers paving the way for the future of the industry.

BayWa r.e. was recognised with the coveted Sustainable Development Award by the organisation against a strong pool of talent, for demonstrating excellence within its projects in Scotland in the past year.

One of the company’s major projects in Scotland that received notable commendation is the Inverclyde wind farm. Completed in late 2020, the wind farm, located south of Port Glasgow and Greenock, consists of eight wind turbines each 110 m tall and was the first subsidy-free development in the UK.

The wind farm produces 24 MW of clean, renewable energy which is enough to power around 44% of Inverclyde households and compared to conventional, non-renewable energy sources would displace over 18 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions. As Inverclyde’s only commercial-scale wind farm, it significantly increases Inverclyde’s current contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy targets.

Community benefits of the site include provision for public parking to provide access to the site to enable the public to walk on the network of wind farm tracks.

Inverclyde wind farm has also committed to paying an annual community benefit payment, this fund will be launched following commissioning of the windfarm and further details about the fund will be available at that time.

Other award winners include: Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd, Spirit AeroSystems (Europe) Ltd, and RUA Medical Devices Ltd.

