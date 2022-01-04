Neoen power hub enters commercial operation

Neoen has achieved full scale commercial operation of its Bulgana Green Power Hub located in Stawell, Victoria, Australia. The hybrid power plant consists of a 204 MW wind farm comprising 56 turbines and a 20 MW / 34 MWh Tesla battery. It has the capacity to generate 750 000 MWh of clean energy annually, enough to power around 150 000 homes.

Bulgana Green Power Hub is underpinned by a 15-year Support Agreement with the Victorian Government, contributing towards the state’s Victorian Renewable Energy Target (VRET) of 50% by 2030.

The AUS$350 million investment has delivered a significant economic boost to the Wimmera region, Victoria, through the creation of over 150 construction jobs and five full-time permanent jobs. Now that the Power Hub is operating, it is estimated to be generating annual benefits of AUS$40.6 million for the Victorian economy, according to an independent economic impact report. Local community-building and sustainability initiatives are being supported through an annual AUS$120 000 Community Benefit Fund established by Neoen and administered by the Northern Grampians Shire Council.

Bulgana Green Power Hub joins Numurkah Solar Farm (128 MWp) and the Victorian Big Battery (300 MW / 450 MWh) to take Neoen’s operating Victorian portfolio to 652 MW across the three technologies of wind, solar, and battery storage. As the state’s energy transition gathers pace, Neoen is actively developing a pipeline of more than 2 GW of highly competitive projects across the State, with a combined capacity that would meet 10% of Victoria’s annual electricity demand.

Louis de Sambucy, Neoen Australia’s Managing Director said: “This is a major step forward for our Victorian asset portfolio, taking it to 652 MW with a well-balanced combination of wind, solar, and battery storage. Connecting our Bulgana Power Hub to the grid was a long and challenging process, but we are proud of having overcome it thanks to the team’s dedication. We extend our sincere thanks to the Victorian Government for continuing to place their trust in us. We are delighted to be delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy for Victorian consumers and are committed to continuing to play our part in Victoria’s renewable energy transition.”

The Hon Lily D’Ambrosio MP, Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change said: “Victoria is the country’s home of big batteries. The Bulgana Green Power Hub was made possible thanks to a support contract from the Victorian Government, and has delivered 200 MW of new clean, renewable energy and another big battery for the State. It is a significant step towards delivering our Victorian Renewable Energy Targets, which are creating jobs, driving down energy prices and helping us halve emissions by 2030."

Xavier Barbaro, Neoen’s Chairman and Chief Executive Of?cer concluded: “The addition of Bulgana to Neoen’s portfolio reinforces our position as Australia’s leading renewable energy company and means we are now delivering energy from wind, solar, and storage in the state of Victoria. We are convinced of the value that hybrid assets such as Bulgana Green Power Hub can bring to the market in Australia and globally, and we are proud of our fast-growing expertise in delivering such complex solutions.”

