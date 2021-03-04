Enel constructs hybrid renewable energy project in Texas

Enel, through its US renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power North America, has started construction of Azure Sky wind and storage, its first large-scale hybrid project globally to integrate wind and battery storage at one site.

Through a 100 MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), Enel will sell to Kellogg Company a 360 GWh portion of the electricity delivered to the grid annually from the Azure Sky wind project, which is equal to 50% of the volume of electricity used across Kellogg’s North American manufacturing facilities. Located in Throckmorton County, Texas, US, the 350 MW wind farm, paired with approximately 137 MW of battery storage, will be Enel’s third hybrid project in the US that integrates a renewable energy plant with utility-scale battery storage.

“As our first large-scale project to pair wind and storage, and our largest hybrid plant globally, Azure Sky demonstrates Enel’s continued commitment to leading the energy transition towards a 100% renewable powered electric grid,” said Salvatore Bernabei, Chief Executive Officer of Enel Green Power and Head of Enel’s Global Power Generation business line. “This transition is supported and accelerated by commercial customers, such as Kellogg Company, who are placing sustainability at the core of their business.”

Under the terms of the VPPA, Kellogg will purchase approximately 360 GWh/yr of electricity from Enel, contributing to the leading plant-based food company’s collective efforts to achieve over 50% renewable energy and reach 50% of its global Better Days goal to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 65%. Kellogg’s renewable electricity purchase is the equivalent amount of electricity it takes power more than 43 000 homes each year in North America and is estimated to avoid over 250 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 330 000 acres of US forest each year, which is larger than Rocky Mountain National Park, located in Colorado, US.

The 79 wind turbines at the Azure Sky project are expected to generate over 1300 GWh/yr, which will be delivered to the grid and will charge the battery located in the same facility. The expected annual electricity generated by the Azure Sky project is equivalent to avoiding the emission of over 842 000 tpy of CO 2 into the atmosphere. The battery storage system will be capable of storing the power generated by the wind turbines, while also providing services to enhance grid flexibility. At approximately 137 MW, the system will be one of the largest battery storage facilities in the world.

This project is the latest example of Enel’s commitment to invest in renewables and storage hybrids in the US. The company is currently constructing a similar plant, the 284 MW Azure Sky solar and storage project in a neighbouring county, and a third hybrid project, 181 MW Lily solar and storage project, also in Texas.

The Enel Group is closely following the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and is responding, as a main priority, to protect the health of its workers, employees and the community where it operates. In North America, the company has enacted strict travel guidelines, stepped up office and project site sanitation and implemented ways for colleagues to conduct their work remotely and follow safe working practices if and when onsite. At the Azure Sky construction site, crews are implementing safe working practices and operations have been structured to maintain social distancing as well as other best practices. Furthermore, as part of its US$1.3 million commitment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic across the US and Canada, the company developed initiatives to support community hospitals, schools and emergency responders in Texas.

