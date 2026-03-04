Ansarada: Global renewable energy investment surges 49% y/y

Global renewable energy infrastructure investment surged 49% y/y to US$496.7 billion in 2025, with Europe representing the largest share of investment into the sector, according to new research from Ansarada, a leading infrastructure procurement platform.

Despite global transaction volumes rising by only 7%, total investment value has increased significantly, signalling a shift toward fewer but larger and more integrated projects. In Europe, investment in renewable energy projects reached US$202.7 billion across 1035 transactions, representing an 82% y/y increase in value while transaction volumes rose just 4%. This concentration of capital into large scale deals is reshaping the renewable energy landscape worldwide.

The 2026 Renewable Energy Infrastructure Outlook Report, produced by Ansarada in partnership with Infralogic, surveyed 150 senior executives across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, including government agencies, private developers, and transaction advisers. The research provides insights into market trends, regional investment dynamics, procurement challenges, and emerging opportunities.

Justin Smith, Managing Director at Ansarada, said: “We are seeing a fundamental shift in how capital is being deployed – away from headline capacity and toward large scale, integrated projects that can demonstrate credible delivery pathways, secure grid access and provide the firm dispatchable power the market actually needs.”

Asia achieved record-breaking results with US$68.6 billion invested, a 17% y/y increase across 316 deals, representing a 31% rise in transaction volume. The region's performance was driven significantly by China, where authorities initially outlined plans to add more than 200 GW of new renewable capacity in 2025, establishing the region as a renewable energy powerhouse, signalling continued rapid expansion.

The momentum is expected to continue with 46% of respondents identifying Asia-Pacific as the top market for expansion over the next two years, the highest of any region globally. Africa also recorded meaningful growth, with US$12 billion invested across 99 transactions, reflecting its rising role in the global energy transition.

Offshore wind emerged as a primary driver of growth, with global investment jumping 290% to US$89.8 billion despite deal volumes falling 11%. The closure of the UK's £3.6 billion 1.4 GW East Anglia Three transaction, and the US$16.7 billion sale of a 10 GW offshore wind portfolio by Acciona Energía exemplify the mega-deals now attracting institutional capital at scale.

“Institutional investors are seeking scale, long-term revenue certainty and bankable regulatory frameworks. Europe sets the benchmark with its stable environment and established supply chains, while Asia demonstrates rapid deployment at unprecedented scale, driven by industrial policy and sovereign support. Both models work, but they require very different approaches to risk, procurement and execution,” added Smith.

