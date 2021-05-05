Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions selects Light Source People as official supplier

After a rigorous tender process, Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions have selected Light Source People as an official supplier to provide contractors and permanent staff in a global framework agreement to the company’s offshore wind projects and wider renewables portfolio globally for the next five years.

Light Source People (LSP) have been selected to supply specialist offshore wind and renewable energy resources to the international energy giant, supporting its global portfolio.

Adam Grainger, Managing Director for LSP, said: “This is a great achievement for Light Source People and we look forward to supplying Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions with best in class talent and industry leading service levels for the coming five years. The award of this tender is indicative of our service and performance levels and a testament to our ambition to become the best Renewable Energy Recruitment supplier globally.”

