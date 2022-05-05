Palladian Publications is delighted to announce the launch of Global Hydrogen Review – a brand new publication dedicated to the entire spectrum of hydrogen production and its applications worldwide.
The first issue of Global Hydrogen Review is out now.
This issue includes articles from industry experts on a range of topics, including blue and green hydrogen production, distribution, fuelling, infrastructure, safety and sustainability, technology advances, and much more. The issue also includes a keynote article from PwC examining how to turn the hydrogen debate into tangible market growth.
If you’d like to receive a regular copy of Global Hydrogen Review direct to your inbox, please sign up for a free subscription here: www.globalhydrogenreview.com/magazine/global-hydrogen-review/register/.
We hope you enjoy this issue.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/special-reports/05052022/introducing-global-hydrogen-review/