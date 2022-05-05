Introducing Global Hydrogen Review

Save to read list Published by Sarah Smith , Assistant Editor Energy Global , Thursday, 05 May 2022 16:12

Palladian Publications is delighted to announce the launch of Global Hydrogen Review – a brand new publication dedicated to the entire spectrum of hydrogen production and its applications worldwide.

The first issue of Global Hydrogen Review is out now.

This issue includes articles from industry experts on a range of topics, including blue and green hydrogen production, distribution, fuelling, infrastructure, safety and sustainability, technology advances, and much more. The issue also includes a keynote article from PwC examining how to turn the hydrogen debate into tangible market growth.

