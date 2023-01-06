Anesco appoints new CEO

The board of Anesco has appointed Hildagarde McCarville as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With 15 years’ executive experience in the European energy and utility sector, Hildagarde takes over the reins at Anesco from Mark Futyan, who will remain with the company as a Non-Executive Director.

Hildagarde joins Anesco from Veolia Environment S.A., a global resource management firm, having served as CEO of Veolia in the Netherlands for eight years, overseeing a period of significant growth. Prior to this, Hildagarde served as Managing Director of Dalkia B.V., (a subsidiary of EDF Group) and as a Supervisory Board Member of Dutch district heating company, Ennatuurlijk B.V.

Commenting on her appointment, Hildagarde said: “I am delighted to join Anesco and an international team that is so passionate about accelerating the energy transition. Over the last decade, Anesco has established a reputation for the development and deployment of pioneering technical and digital solutions, which have contributed to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.

“From a societal perspective, as one of the UK’s largest Energy Company Obligation (ECO) providers, Anesco has helped to raise more than 350 000 people out of fuel poverty by improving the energy efficiency of some of the country’s most vulnerable households.”

She continued: “Recent global events only reinforce the urgent need to decarbonise further and to accelerate the transition towards decentralised renewable energy and storage solutions. Anesco is well placed to provide the end-to-end services needed to achieve this target; whether that is by developing and building high-performing renewable assets or maintaining and optimising them to ensure they reach their full potential. I look forward to working closely with the management team to capitalise on growth opportunities in both new and existing markets.”

Mark Futyan said: “I have very much enjoyed my time at the helm of Anesco and look forward to continuing to support the company as a Non-Executive Director. I am proud of the team’s collective achievements over the last three years. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have doubled the size of the business in terms of revenues and headcount, build a multi-GW pipeline of new projects, added a new optimisation business line, and expanded into the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark. With her experience and drive, Hildagarde will be an asset in leading the company as it embarks on the next stage of its development.”

Luis Pais Correia, Chairman of Anesco, stated: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Hildagarde to the team. Anesco’s position as a market leader in renewable energy and energy efficiency, operating from offices in the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany will be further reinforced under Hildagarde’s leadership. We will also continue to explore the synergies with the other portfolio companies of Ara Partners, building global leaders in decarbonisation.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.