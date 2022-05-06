AES Bulgaria recommits to Bulgaria’s green energy future

On 4 May 2022, AES Bulgaria and the Ministry of Energy (MoE) of the Republic of Bulgaria signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria. On behalf of AES Bulgaria, the MoU was signed by the managing director Ivan Tzankov and, on behalf of MoE, it was signed by the Minister of Energy, Alexander Nikolov.

AES Bulgaria has been the largest investor in the Bulgarian energy sector for the last 30 years and a long-term strategic partner of the country. Under the MoU, the company engages to collaborate in and assist Bulgaria’s decarbonisation efforts along its way to a greener energy future, providing AES affiliates’ knowledge and experience in innovative technologies and their market integration. AES Bulgaria will explore the options of developing a combination of a solar project with a capacity of approximately 100 MW and battery energy storage system (BESS), as well as a stand-along grid scale BESS project of 80 MWh in the vicinity of Sofia.

“As a global technology leader and a pioneer in innovative green technologies, the AES Corporation embraces its mission to lead the energy transformation, accelerate the deployment of new solutions and productions across the region, and help all markets where we operate to become more sustainable,” said Olivier Marquette, President of AES Bulgaria.

The MoU also notes that the power purchase agreement (PPA) concluded between AES Bulgaria and Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD as off-taker should be preserved until its expiry in 2026 and will not be extended thereafter, as envisaged in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria published on 6 April 2022. In this regard, AES Bulgaria will examine the options of converting/co-firing TPP AES Galabovo to natural gas/hydrogen, biomass, or waste-derived fuel (solid recovered fuel (SRF)) following the expiry of the PPA in May 2026.

“By signing this MoU, AES Bulgaria reconfirms its long-term engagement with the Bulgarian energy sector, where we operate the most modern thermal power plant,” said Ivan Tzankov, Managing Director of AES Bulgaria. “TPP AES Galabovo generates annually 9% of the national energy mix and in addition to guaranteeing the security of supply, provides also important system services for the stability of the entire energy network in the country. Therefore, we are committed to maintaining the important role our capacity plays in the national energy system,” added Tzankov.

