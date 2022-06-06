Clir recognised as one of Canada’s fastest growing renewable companies

Clir Renewables, the market intelligence platform for wind and solar, has been recognised as one of Canada’s fastest growing renewable companies by Corporate Knights Inc. in its inaugural rankings of the Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada.

The Future 50 ranking includes companies that derived at least 50% of their revenue from clean business activities. To have been included in the ranking, each company must have experienced a year-over-year growth in revenue over the two most recently available fiscal years while having generated a minimum revenue threshold of US$100 000.

Clir, which turned five at the start of this year, is a cleantech company. Built to accelerate renewable energy production and reduce humankind’s impact on the planet, Clir incentivises the shift to wind and solar energy through improved production, health, insurance, and financing.

“We are proud to be included in the inaugural list of Canada’s fastest growing renewable companies along with others whose business activities align with the transition to a global clean economy,” said Gareth Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Clir Renewables. “As we grow, we continue to innovate, finding new ways to combine data, technology, and industry expertise to help maximise the financial returns of wind and solar energy portfolios.”

“All companies are now in the business of dealing with climate change, whether they like it or not. Their ability to not only adapt but to also continue innovating and growing amidst uncertainty is admirable. Our reason for devising this unique list is our belief in the success of these companies being pivotal to creating a more sustainable Canada, as well as acting as inspiration for other entrepreneurs,” said Toby Heaps, Founder and CEO of Corporate Knights.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.