Octopus Renewables acquired by Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy Group has announced that it has received final approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for its acquisition of its sister company Octopus Renewables, making the UK entech pioneer one of the largest operators and investors in solar and onshore wind in Europe.

Over 300 solar, onshore wind and biomass projects worth over £3.4 billion have now been transferred to Octopus Energy’s green energy asset management portfolio. The 70 energy experts from Octopus Renewables who manage the portfolio have now also moved to Octopus Energy’s offices in London, bringing the supply and the generation side of energy together under one roof.

Chris Hulatt, Chairman of Octopus Renewables and Co-Founder of Octopus Group, the parent company behind Octopus Energy and Octopus Renewables, is positive on what this deal can bring to investors:

“This finalised deal presents a huge opportunity for the two teams to come together and unleash pent-up capital that can help deliver the green energy transition faster than anyone ever imagined.

“Existing funds have not been affected by any of these changes. Indeed, now there are even more possibilities to enhance returns over time as the combination of energy investment know-how and industry-leading tech increases efficiencies along the supply chain and unlocks a multitude of new investment opportunities.”

The Octopus Renewables team joins Octopus Energy Generation, the new business arm of Octopus Energy Group and home to the company's revolutionary 'Fan Club' tariff. Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, is looking forward to supercharging the green energy revolution at home and abroad.

She said “Having all our Octopus Renewables colleagues with us officially has made for an incredibly exciting time at Octopus Energy. As we continue to grow this new side of our business, we will be able to combine the team’s in-depth investments and energy knowledge with our industry-leading energy tech platform Kraken. Together, we can make a huge green dent in the world of generation.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.