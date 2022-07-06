DNV supports renewable energy island project

Urgent moves to bring forward the construction of energy islands – giant new offshore renewable energy conversion and transmission plants – are being supported by a major new safety advisory and assurance study.

DNV is supporting Elia Transmission Belgium as the construction tender for the project, which will receive renewable energy generated offshore, convert it to consumable power and deliver it to Europe opens. Completion of the island is expected mid-2026. From 2026 - 2027, Elia will start the construction of the electrical infrastructure to connect offshore wind and allow for DC interconnectors.

Denmark recently expedited projects planned for its waters, originally expected to be operational in 2030, further accelerating the decarbonisation of energy delivery across the continent while securing domestic electricity supply to reduce dependence on imports from Russia.

Covering an area the size of 10 football fields, some 45 km off the coast of Belgium, this energy island can handle enough power to supply 3.5 million homes, and will be connected to the European mainland, the UK, and the future Danish North Sea energy island, enabling the distribution of decarbonised energy wherever needed across Europe. This project aims to be an important building block for a European offshore energy grid.

DNV from the Danish office is undertaking independent assessment of the island’s design, providing Elia with guidance on any improvements required to minimise risk throughout its construction and operation through a combination of workshops and continuous assurance reviews.

Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice President for Energy Systems, Northern Europe at DNV said: “With this project, offshore wind is entering a new era. Connecting offshore wind farms to transmission hubs such as artificial energy islands will improve electricity flows across Europe and enable the development of large scale, cost-effective, and sustainable wind production and transmission at sea.

“Using our extensive global offshore experience, we are working to de-risk the project and support the business case for the project with internal and external stakeholders to Elia, including the authorities in Belgium. Key areas of focus are North Sea conditions, environment, geotechnical and hydrodynamic considerations, concrete/steel structure evaluation, marine warranty, electrical power systems, and interoperability.

“Thanks to this project, Belgium and wider Europe will have direct access to a large volume of the renewable energy needed to decarbonise its energy-intensive industry, reducing climate impact and providing locally generated renewable energy alternatives to imported fossil fuels.”

Elia’s energy island, which will handle up to 3.5 GW of offshore wind power, will have a seabed footprint of a maximum of 25 ha. and at the surface approximately 7 ha in waters approximately 18 m deep.

It will collect high-voltage AC power electrons from wind farms, transform it partly to 220 kv and to DC electricity and then export it to the mainland of Belgium and countries such as Denmark and the UK through subsea cables. It will be the first finished artificial energy island in Europe with hub and spoke facilities and is expected to be joined by other similar projects in the North Sea and Baltics.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.