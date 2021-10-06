Adani Green Energy acquires SB Energy India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) successfully completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal for which definitive agreements were signed on 18 May 2021.

With this deal, SB Energy India is now a 100% subsidiary of AGEL. Earlier, it was an 80:20 joint venture between Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp and Bharti Group. The transaction puts SB Energy India at an enterprise valuation of US$ 3.5 billion (approximately Rs. 26 000 Cr) and marks one of the largest acquisitions in the renewable energy sector in India. Just last week, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had announced that the Group would invest over US$20 billion across the next 10 years in renewable energy generation.

“This transaction takes us closer to becoming the global leader in renewables,” said Mr. Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, AGEL. “The addition of these high-quality large utility scale assets from SB Energy India demonstrates Adani Green Energy’s intent to accelerate India’s efforts to transition towards a carbon neutral future. Our renewable energy foundations will enable an entire ecosystem of new industries that can be expected to catalyse job creation in multiple sectors.”

SB Energy India has 5 GW renewable assets across four states in India through its SPVs. The portfolio holds 1700 MW of operational renewable assets, 2554 MW of assets under construction, and 700 MW of assets near construction. Solar capacity accounts for 84% of the portfolio (4180 MW), wind-solar hybrid capacity accounts for 9% (450 MW) and wind capacity accounts for 7% (324 MW). Split across 15 projects with an average project size of 330 MW, this is one of India’s highest quality renewable portfolios, with many of the assets being solar park-based projects and constructed using best-in-class governance, project development, construction, and operations and maintenance standards.

The value accretive acquisition boosts AGEL’s operational portfolio to 5.4 GW and its overall portfolio to 19.8 GW implying a 4x growth locked-in. AGEL’s counterparty mix for its overall portfolio of 19.8 GW is further reinforced with 87% sovereign rated counterparties. The company also ensures a thorough adherence to globally recognised principles such as UN Sustainable Development Goals and Science Based Targets initiative, and its ESG disclosures are aligned with GRI standards, CDP disclosure, and TCFD recommendations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.