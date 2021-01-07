Voltalia’s renewables capacity continues to grow

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, reached 1015 MW of installed capacity at end 2020, overpassing its 1 GW target set in 2016.

Thanks to a dynamic 4Q2020, with significant additions to its installed capacity, the company increased its portfolio of installed plants by 18% since 30 September 2020.

Added to the capacity already in operation, these new installations bring the total installed capacity to 1015 MW, topping the 1 GW target set for December 2020. This target was achieved while diversifying Voltalia’s portfolio.

Between the announcement and the achievement of this 1 GW target, Voltalia’s capacity has more than doubled (x 2.2) and is more diverse. The company was recognised as a successful developer of wind projects, with a particularly strong track record in Brazil. It is now also recognised for its capacity to develop solar projects, notably in Europe and Africa. This addition was supported by the sharp drop in solar construction and maintenance costs, making it competitive in many countries. Voltalia-owned solar capacity has been multiplied by more than 14 to represent 23% of its current installed capacity.

Other technologies were not left behind: between 2016 - 2020, Voltalia also invested in hydro-power by building a new power plant in France, and deploying its biomass footprint in French Guiana, where plentiful wood resources makes biomass sustainable. Finally, Voltalia has also developed its energy storage capacity, by building Toco, a battery storage complex in France (13.1 MW/16.7 MWh in operation).

The growth in solar came along with geographic diversification. When Voltalia set its 1 GW objective, Brazil represented 84% of its installed capacity, whilst Europe – mainly France – represented 16%. Since then, although Brazil continued to expand, other countries grew faster. Presently, Brazil represents 67% of the company’s installed base, Europe 24% and Voltalia has also grown around its Egyptian hub, which represents 9% of its installed capacity. While Brazil is and will remain a major contributor to the company's growth, Europe and Africa will continue to enjoy the highest growth rates. By 2023, Brazil should represent 50% of the company’s installed capacity.