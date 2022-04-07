Azelio appoints new CEO

The board of directors of Azelio AB have appointed Jonas Wallmander as its new CEO. Jonas Wallmander joined Azelio in 2011 and has been Executive Vice President and part of the Executive Team since 2017. He assumes his new position with immediate effect, replacing Jonas Eklind.

Jonas Wallmander has worked in the energy sector since 2005, where he has gained extensive know-how in the field of renewable energy. He was initially recruited to Azelio in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer (then known as Cleanergy), and over the years he has been responsible for large projects and production build-up, as well as taking part in project funding, among other things. In his role as Executive Vice President in the Executive Team, Jonas has been responsible for operational and product-related work as well as strategic business development. Jonas holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Linköping University of Technology, Sweden.

“Azelio needs a new leadership, and it is with great confidence that the board has decided to appoint Jonas Wallmander as the new CEO of Azelio. In his current position as EVP, he has proven to be highly qualified to both consolidate the company and further develop Azelio’s strategy and market position. Jonas Wallmander is very familiar with all key stakeholders of the company, including the market, employees, customers, and investors. The board is convinced that he, together with the rest of the management team, will successfully take Azelio into the next phase which will have commercialisation as a primary focus,” said Bo Dankis, Chairman of the Board of Azelio. “The board would also like to thank Jonas Eklind for his contributions as CEO. During his tenure, the company has achieved many important milestones on the journey to commercialise a novel product for energy storage.”

“I am delighted to have gained the trust of the board and I have a true passion for Azelio and our opportunities ahead. As the global transition to renewable energy continues at a fast pace, there will be a large and growing need for energy storage. Azelio is well positioned to contribute to this transition,” said Jonas Wallmander.

