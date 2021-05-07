COPA-DATA releases new digital platform for the energy sector

The events of the last 16 months have sharpened the focus on digital solutions and business models. The zenon software platform from automation software supplier, COPA-DATA, helps companies to implement industrial IoT and digitalisation in the manufacturing and energy sectors. The company has published its latest major release: zenon 10, a more integrated, all-in-one solution of its software platform for the energy sector.

The automation and digitalisation of the energy sector has been in the DNA of software manufacturer, COPA-DATA, for more than 30 years.

The energy sector is shaped by security, networking and the global change in energy generation and supply toward renewable energy sources. "The new functions in zenon 10 help our customers who operate local energy infrastructure, such as power plants or substations, to digitalise more easily and connect with regional or national control centers securely, even if they are managing a legacy system environment," says Stefan Hufnagl, Energy Industry Specialist at COPA-DATA.

In zenon 10, there is new integrated engineering of proven process gateways. This enables the interaction of industry-related protocols to be configured quickly and easily. It starts with the integrated configuration of the DNP3 Outstation and MODBUS gateways and more will soon follow.

The platform delivers numerous gateway expansions. For example, the ICCP process gateway supports coupling with different Distribution Management Systems based on TLS encryption according to the IEC 62351 safety standard. The important protocol standard IEC 61850 for substation automation has been expanded extensively. The Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) driver is available as a new driver in zenon 10. It enables the platform to be used as a management system for charging stations (CSMS). This enables smart linking of multiple charging stations for electric vehicles in a secure application.

For the use of IoT applications in the energy sector, zenon 10 offers more new features. The GenericNET driver now simplifies the integration of important IoT protocols such as MQTT, AMQP or REST web services. Using the .NET API of the GenericNET driver, third-party protocols can be easily and securely implemented. Since zenon 10 supports authentication using RADIUS, a seamlessly integrated authentication infrastructure can be set up.

