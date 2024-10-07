KEMA Consulting selected to provide HVDC engineering for TenneT’s offshore grid expansion

KEMA Consulting, a division of CESI Group, has been selected as the primary provider of consultancy services as part of a framework agreement, with a maximum contract value of €7 million, to support TenneT’s offshore grid expansion. This agreement is a key pillar in the development of offshore grid connections in the Netherlands, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. Two backup consultants have also been selected by TenneT as part of this framework agreement.

Under this agreement, KEMA Consulting will provide engineering support for high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations, which are key to connecting offshore wind farms to the national power grid. The scope of work includes two main areas: System studies & testing, ensuring the safety, reliability, and efficiency of HVDC systems, and design & installation, focusing on the necessary infrastructure both onshore and offshore.

This framework agreement supports TenneT’s ambitious plan to connect multiple offshore wind farms in the Netherlands by 2031, a significant step towards a more sustainable energy future. The project aims to bolster the energy transition by substantially increasing the renewable energy supply to European grids.

KEMA Consulting has a proven track record, having completed several high-profile projects, including impact assessments for short-circuit scenarios in HVDC cable systems within concrete tunnels and providing short-term network congestion solutions. These solutions were delivered using grid reliability adequacy risk evaluation (GRARE), an innovative modeling tool developed for Terna, Italy’s transmission system operator. GRARE assists utilities and governments worldwide in identifying both short and long-term network congestion solutions, showcasing KEMA’s expertise in complex grid environments.

CESI, the Group to which KEMA Consulting belongs, is a leading global engineering and consulting company specializing in innovation, digitization, and testing for the electric power sector. It is a global leader in HVDC consultancy, with extensive experience in over 40 projects spanning more than 30 000 km of overhead lines, 7000 km of submarine cables, and a total installed capacity of 50 GW. CESI’s expertise encompasses both Line Commutated Converter (LCC) technology, known for its high-power ratings, and Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology, ideal for offshore platforms and multi-terminal HVDC systems, representing the future of DC grids.

CESI’s broad capabilities support clients throughout the entire HVDC project lifecycle, from early feasibility studies to owner’s engineering support during procurement, construction, and commissioning. Their services include planning and operational studies, regulatory and market analysis, technical specification and procurement assistance, as well as environmental and social impact assessments. CESI also provides design reviews, construction supervision, asset management, maintenance optimisation, and ensures grid code compliance.

With this agreement from TenneT, CESI Group, through its division KEMA Consulting, solidifies its role as a key player in the global energy transition. Its expertise in HVDC systems and innovative approaches to grid infrastructure will support the delivery of critical offshore wind power connections, accelerating the shift towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. By leveraging their technical expertise and forward-thinking solutions, CESI and KEMA Consulting are helping to build the energy grids of tomorrow and driving meaningful change in the renewable energy landscape.

