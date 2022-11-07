Sunak pledges to make UK a clean energy superpower ahead of COP27

The UK Prime Minister will urge countries to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact and set out his intention to make the UK a clean energy superpower when he travels to COP27 in Egypt.

The UK has already cut carbon emissions faster than any other G7 country, with renewable sources such as wind and solar now making up more than 40% of the UK’s power supply – a four-fold increase on a decade ago.

Addressing COP27, Rishi Sunak will say that in light of the shock to the energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK will work with international allies to go further and faster to transition to cheaper, cleaner, and safer sources of energy. The public will only be able to ensure households and businesses have reliable, affordable fuel by solving the climate crisis and ensuring renewables are at the heart of energy security.

There are already approximately 430 000 jobs in low-carbon businesses and their supply chains across the country, supported by £30 billion in government support for the Green Industrial Revolution in the last 18 months. The transition to renewables will create more high wage, high skill jobs across the UK in the industries of the future.

As the UK hands over the presidency to Egypt, Rishi Sunak will urge leaders gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh not to backslide on the promise of COP26, where countries came together to sign the landmark Glasgow Climate Pact.

The UK Prime Minister will hold meetings with fellow world leaders to discuss new partnerships on energy security, green technology, and environmental protection, and is expected to announce further funding for conservation in threatened tropical rainforests and support for countries on the frontline of climate change.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“When the world came together in Glasgow last year, nations agreed a historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming. As I travel to COP27 in Egypt today, it is more important than ever that we deliver on those pledges.

“Fighting climate change is not just a moral good – it is fundamental to our future prosperity and security. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and contemptible manipulation of energy prices has only reinforced the importance of ending our dependence on fossil fuels.

“We need to move further and faster to transition to renewable energy, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement as a clean energy superpower.”

The UK Prime Minister is expected to chair a meeting of world leaders on forests and nature, to drive progress on the landmark pledge signed by more than 100 countries last November to halt and reverse deforestation and damaging land use by 2030.

He will also attend a roundtable on energy transition partnerships, which are utilising public and private sector funds to support low and middle-income countries like South Africa to move away from fossil fuels and grow their green economies.

UK COP President, Alok Sharma, is in Sharm el-Sheikh for the handover ceremony to Egypt ahead of two weeks of intensive climate negotiations. Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, will also travel to COP27 with the UK Prime Minister, and other UK ministers are expected to attend throughout the summit.

