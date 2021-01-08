Huisman to provide crane for new offshore wind turbines

Huisman has announced the signing of a contract with Keppel AmFELS for the delivery of a Leg Encircling Crane (LEC) for Dominion Energy’s Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV), Charybdis.





With a 2200 t lifting capacity, its lightweight design, 130 m boom but compact house, the LEC is suitable for the installation of next generation offshore wind turbines and foundations. It will ensure that Dominion Energy’s Charybdis will be fit-for-purpose for the installation of large-scale offshore wind developments in the US. With several GW of offshore wind capacity to be installed along the country’s East Coast in the next decade, access to Jones Act compliant offshore WTIV is of strategic importance to the American offshore wind market.

For this project, Huisman will implement the same robust and proven technology used for the LEC for Seajacks’ offshore WTIV, Scylla. The LEC is scheduled for delivery in 2023, with Huisman North America – based in Rosenberg, Texas, US – planning to commission and test it at the Keppel AmFELS yard in Brownsville, Texas.

Features and benefits of the Huisman LEC:

A fully electrically driven system, resulting in high positioning accuracy, reduced maintenance and higher reliability.

A unique Lambda boom design ensuring a lightweight and stiff design.

Stiff construction of the Lambda shaped boom leading to reduced motion at the crane tip.

Small tail swing allowing for optimised utilisation of free deck space.