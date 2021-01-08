ROSEN supports a carbon-neutral future

The ROSEN Group (ROSEN) has joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. With this membership, the company underlines its commitment to support asset operators in the transition towards a carbon-neutral future.

The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance was newly launched in July 2020 by the European Commission as part of the EU strategies for energy system integration and hydrogen. The institution explores the potential of clean hydrogen to help the process of decarbonising the EU economy in a cost- effective way, in line with the 2050 climate-neutrality goal set out in the European Green Deal. One of the alliance’s goals is the deployment of effective hydrogen technologies by 2030, bringing together renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production, transmission and distribution, and high-energy-consuming sectors.

As a company committed to helping operators of industrial assets prepare for the future, ROSEN supports engaged stakeholders of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance in managing the safe introduction of hydrogen into Europe’s transmission and distribution network. Subject matter expertise in asset integrity and appropriate inspection technologies make the company a suitable partner for asset operators across the hydrogen value chain. ROSEN contributes a holistic hydrogen integrity framework to the alliance to provide a roadmap for the safe and efficient conversion of existing gas infrastructure to hydrogen in order to extend the lifetime of valuable assets into a carbon neutral future.