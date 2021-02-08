Michael Bloomberg to support international transition to net-zero

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced the appointment of Michael R. Bloomberg as his Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions. The COP26 High Level Climate Action Champions, Gonzalo Muñoz and Nigel Topping, also named Bloomberg the first Global Ambassador for the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience campaigns.

In his third Special Envoy role, Bloomberg will mobilise stronger and more ambitious climate action in the lead-up to the pivotal Glasgow Climate Conference – COP 26 – in November 2021. Building on decades of experience fighting climate change across business, government and philanthropy, Bloomberg will support the Secretary-General’s work to grow and strengthen the coalition of governments, companies, cities and financial institutions committing to net-zero before 2050. He will also engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society – particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors – to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean-energy economy and help deliver on the Secretary-General’s global call for an expedited phase out of coal, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Mr. Bloomberg’s work will be rooted in the Secretary-General's call to ensure efforts to rebuild better together from the COVID-19 pandemic do not just reset the world economy but transform it – through new investment in clean infrastructure, new jobs, and a resilient future free from dirty fossil fuels.

As the first Global Ambassador for the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience campaigns, Bloomberg will continue to draw on his track record of spurring ambitious subnational climate action to work with the UN’s Climate Ambition Alliance to rally leadership and mobilise support from cities, regions, businesses, and investors in one of the largest ever co-ordinated campaigns to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest.

These positions build on Bloomberg’s previous appointments as UN Special Envoy for Climate Action in 2018 and UN Special Envoy on Cities and Climate Change by then Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon in 2014.

As founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the 108th mayor of New York City, US, Bloomberg is globally recognised for his work to accelerate climate action, including support for the Beyond Coal movement, which has successfully turbocharged the clean energy transition in the US and other countries, and America’s Pledge – an initiative to quantify and report the actions of US states, cities, businesses, and organisations to drive down their greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In addition to leading a wide range of global climate initiatives, Bloomberg uniquely supports efforts of cities and mayors taking climate action at the local level. He is the Board President of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, a global network of 97 major cities, and Co-Chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, a network of more than 10 000 cities and local governments. He also currently serves as Chair of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and at the Secretary-General’s request, formed the Climate Finance Leaders Initiative in 2019.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.