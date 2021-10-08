European Energy acquires portion of Vattenfall’s assets

Vattenfall and European Energy have announced the transaction of eight wind and solar assets, totalling 85.8 MW. The sites are located in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and UK. European Energy will take over the day-to-day operations of the renewable assets from Vattenfall.

The deal amounts to 57.8 MW of operational assets as well as 28 MW of solar projects under development, expected to become operational during 2022.

Vattenfall has made the decision in order to further optimise its onshore fleet by reducing the number of different turbine types and to increase standardisation of technology and servicing platforms. Meanwhile, Vattenfall continues to have strong growth plans for onshore wind with over 1 GW currently in construction and an ambition to grow substantially until 2030.

With the acquisition of the 85.8 MW, European Energy consolidates its position further in Denmark and Germany where the company has been active for many years and expands its position as European power provider by entering the Netherlands and UK.

