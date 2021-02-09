Ingeteam secures wind technology deal

Ingeteam Wind Energy (Ingeteam), the global specialist in wind energy drivetrain technology, has announced that it has successfully secured framework contracts with key clients for the serial supply of its latest technology developments, including its new high power DFIG converters, as well as low and medium voltage full-power converters. These agreements will secure the manufacture and supply of new generation and conversion equipment across its manufacturing plants in 2021 and beyond.

Ingeteam is fully committed to meeting the challenges of the rapidly expanding global wind power market; to promote the implementation of international quality standards as defined by the APQP4Wind manual for the development of wind products, and to optimise the LCoE. This is an evolutionary process, based on continuous improvement, to increase competitiveness and reduce costs to facilitate the transition to renewable energies around the world.

Since first launching its DFIG converters 25 years ago, this technology has become the standard for onshore wind turbines. 2020 saw the launch of Ingeteam’s latest generation of wind energy converters developed for high-power DFIG converters, expanding the range from 5 MW to between 6 - 8 MW. These doubly fed converters with high-speed drivetrain technology have been rigorously tested and labelled to comply with the strictest international grid codes and facilitate the full wind turbine certification process.

For offshore markets, LCoE optimisation has typically been achieved through the development of ever-larger wind turbines, as Alberto Barcia, Commercial Director of Ingeteam’s Wind Business explains: “Offshore wind turbines, with capacities of 10 MW and above, will move from prototype stage to commercial availability in the short-term. We are working closely with manufacturers to bring these huge machines to market, by developing a third-generation suite of medium voltage (MV) full converters, which offer a range of benefits to OEMs. Their compact and modular design provides flexibility to adapt to power upgrades and they are more easily installed within nacelles. MV converters are able to achieve optimised availability and reduce maintenance, both critical conditions for offshore wind farms.”

Power plant control and monitoring is also at the heart of Ingeteam’s business to optimise LCoE. The development and implementation of a Renewable Energy Control Centre offered in the Smart SCADA suite of solutions integrates big data analytics and cybersecurity, ensuring safe and comprehensive control of renewable assets. By offering flexibility in design, backed by R&D, the company provides clients with tailored and competitive solutions to minimise LCoE and optimise their equipment.

