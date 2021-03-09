EIT InnoEnergy’s new Chief Executive Officer to support France’s net-zero goals

EIT InnoEnergy, sustainable energy accelerator, has appointed Karine Vernier as its new French Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's activities in the region and accelerate France’s green economic recovery. Karine joins from the Prime Minister’s General Secretariat for Investment, where she has been Director of the ‘Energy and Circular Economy’ programme since 2018.

Karine brings over 20 years of experience in the global energy industry having successfully led numerous programmes in the clean energy sector, notably with energy giants ENGIE and GRTgaz. Karine has a strong entrepreneurial track record and a passion for innovation, having founded two companies in the natural gas and digital sector, and managed a third one in the clean fuel sector. These experiences give her a unique outlook on the start-up industry and invaluable insights on how to embrace its challenges and opportunities. Co-located in the Paris, France and Grenoble, Switzerland hubs, Karine will drive EIT InnoEnergy’s vision for a vibrant, sustainable European economy forward by supporting sustainable energy innovation across France.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for France, as it begins to rebuild its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The €100 billion recovery plan, with €30 billion allocated to the ecological transition, sets an ambitious objective for the country as it strives to become one of Europe’s first decarbonised economies.

Karine Vernier, Chief Executive Officer of EIT InnoEnergy France, adds: “We must act quickly if France is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We have a wealth of knowledge and resources at our fingertips, and it is imperative that we work together to identify the right opportunities to achieve our sustainability goals. Opening the doors to innovation and entrepreneurship is key to that and that’s why EIT InnoEnergy’s breadth of expertise in bringing start-ups to the market is more important than ever before.”

Karine will take over from Richard Biagoni, as he joins EIT InnoEnergy’s strategic partner, Capgemini.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

&nbsp;