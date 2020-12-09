CPP Investments focus on European renewables

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has established a new, UK-based platform – Renewable Power Capital Limited (RPC). The platform is backed by CPP Investments’ multi-billion Power & Renewables investment strategy and will invest in solar, onshore wind and battery storage, among other technologies, across Europe. The business will be a majority-owned, but independently operated portfolio company.

RPC is headed up by Bob Psaradellis as Chief Executive Officer, formerly of GE Energy Financial Services, where he closed equity investments in energy assets with over €5 billion in enterprise value, and raised over US$14 billion in third-party equity and debt for GE’s power, renewables, oil and gas, aviation and healthcare projects globally.

The business is chaired by Shaun Kingsbury CBE, formerly Chief Executive of the UK Green Investment Bank, which he led from its formation with backing from the UK Government to become one of the largest renewable energy investors in the UK, and ultimately on to privatisation in 2017.

RPC will seek to enable the energy transition through a patient, long-term investment strategy underpinned by an innovative approach to managing development and merchant risk and the development of holistic capabilities to create long-term value through owning and operating renewable energy assets.

The management team includes Mark Hanson as General Counsel & Chief Operating Officer, Mariano Berges as Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Hunter as Director of Power Markets and Daniel Szentirmai as Principal.

RPC will build a scalable and diversified pan-European platform, initially targeting development, ready-to-build, and operating assets. The platform will have capabilities across different power markets, and across the value chain from development, through to construction and into operations.

RPC will have access to flexible capital from CPP Investments, allowing it to structure investments that recognise the changing market dynamics in Europe and range of risk-adjusted returns available.

CPP Investments has made approximately CAN$9 billion of equity commitments to renewable energy globally as of 30 September 2020, with investments in development and operational assets across onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, hydro and associated storage and distribution. The renewable energy investment strategy has approximately 4.5 GW of operating assets in Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan and the USA, with investment professionals in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York and Toronto.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.