GETI 2026: AI adoption surges in renewables as salaries rise and global mobility hits record low

The tenth annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) report has shown that while artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the renewable workforce has nearly doubled, hiring managers still face challenges in hiring experienced professionals amid the lowest level of global mobility on record.

Salaries

Over half (51%) of professionals reported a salary increase in the past year compared to 48% the year before. However, while pay optimism remains high, hiring managers are showing greater restraint as organisations rebalance spending between people, projects, and digital technologies.

James Allen, CEO of Airswift, commented: “The global economy is volatile, and some companies are taking protective measures to cap spending. Others are reallocating capital from human resources to AI. But human expertise is vital for successful AI implementation, and this trend should reverse as the AI hype dissipates.”

Shifts in global mobility

Despite record levels of global investment in renewable energy projects, interest in international relocation has continued to decline. 71% of renewables professionals say they would consider relocating for work, down from 86% in 2022 – the lowest level recorded to date.

Europe remains the most attractive destination (35%) and the Middle East continues to grow in appeal. Meanwhile interest in North America has declined y/y amid policy uncertainty and shifting investment patterns.

James Allen added: “The Trump Administration’s wide sweeping changes have created uncertainty and instability which is reflected in the decline in North America’s attractiveness as a place to work. Companies are reallocating capital out of the US and into Europe and this will increasingly reflect in the job opportunities on offer.”

AI and career development

AI adoption in the renewables workforce has nearly doubled since 2024, with 60% of professionals now using AI in their role. In addition, 80% of professionals are using it as a tool to further their careers, for example by completing work at a more senior level and upskilling to bridge internal skills gaps.

However, concerns remain about the long-term impact of AI in reducing early-career opportunities. 38% of professionals believe this to be the case, although a further 23% either believe AI is increasing entry level roles or is having no impact on them.

James Allen noted: “Organisations must be intentional in retaining early career paths while continuing to collaborate with educational institutions to promote STEM and inspire young people about the fantastic careers on offer. If young people begin to believe that opportunities to join the energy workforce are few and far between, it could become a major barrier for attracting and retaining talent.”

Nearly a third (32%) of hiring managers say they are either introducing or increasing graduate recruitment to address hiring challenges and a further 31% say they participate in school/college outreach or participate in STEM activities (26%). Hiring managers also say they are revising their recruitment process (30%) or role requirements (29%) to address these challenges.

To ensure that the right skills are in place to handle the challenges posed by the changing global energy landscape, 59% of professionals say that their employer should improve learning and development programmes. However, only 48% of hiring managers say that this is happening.

