AqualisBraemar LOC to provide services for offshore grid connection project

Energy and marine engineering consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group has been contracted to provide marine warranty services for the export cable installation of the DolWin5 offshore grid connection project in Germany.

AqualisBraemar LOC’s scope of work covers all marine transportation and installation operations relating to the cable laying of export cables. It will also include the suitability surveys of all construction and support vessels relating to the warranted operations.

With DolWin5, TenneT implements a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system in the German part of the North Sea. It will connect the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm to the extra-high voltage grid onshore. The cable route runs about 100 km offshore through the North Sea, Nearshore Area and Ems Wadden Sea and a further 30 km onshore.

The grid connection will have a transmission capacity of 900 MW. It is a first of its kind in that TenneT will connect the wind turbines directly via 66 kV three-phase electric power cables to the offshore platform, eliminating the need for substations, and delivering considerable cost savings.

“This innovative project will realise a new connectivity concept, which could herald significant cost savings in future offshore wind and grid connectivity projects,” says Christoph Ruck, who is AqualisBraemar LOC’s joint country manager in Germany.

The company’s office in Hamburg has been appointed under a framework agreement with TenneT. The framework agreement was awarded in autumn 2020, making AqualisBraemar LOC pre-vetted providers of marine warranty services to support the realisation of several offshore grid connection projects.

AqualisBraemar LOC operates in the renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors, providing loss prevention and loss management services, as well as marine and engineering consultancy services.

