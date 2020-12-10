Proserv and Intelligent Plant team up to drive digital evolution

Leading controls technology company Proserv Controls has penned an innovative strategic alliance with Intelligent Plant, an award-winning software engineering firm.

The aim of the tie-up is to combine the two firms’ respective domain expertise in market-leading control systems and data analysis to provide operators with digital solutions tailored to their needs and feedback. These would integrate vastly improved visibility of system information, and key metrics, enabling more effective monitoring of core equipment and a sophisticated ability to predict issues and failures.

One of the main disruptive differentiators of the new collaboration, which will impact the wider industry, will be a commitment to transparency around data access, while ensuring essential security levels are always maintained. Stuart Harvey, Digital Innovation Manager, Proserv Controls, explained:

“Proserv and Intelligent Plant have shared values around innovation and open, accessible solutions whether that is supplying or upgrading control systems or in data analysis. We repeatedly hear how operators would like to do more with their data as they believe it will create new value or reduce costs. Unfortunately, this is not happening today because the focus is on cost reductions through headcount, resulting in subject matter expert (SME) bandwidth deprivation.

“The only other alternative is to outsource, where those that provide this service create barriers for their clients regarding open access to data, leading to an effective lock-in. This agreement aims to address and resolve both of those frustrations for the greater good of our industry and our energy transition.”

A key component of Proserv and Intelligent Plant’s business model is to present two organisations that not only offer cutting-edge control systems and support, as well as a highly advanced means of capturing data from those systems, but, critically, can also facilitate and supply that necessary SME bandwidth and expertise to add context and extract value for clients, ultimately leading to state-of-the-art condition monitoring capabilities.

The two firms intend to deliver this model right across the sector, and initially they are engaging with independent operators who currently struggle to find the internal resources, including bandwidth, to maximise gains from their data. Proserv and Intelligent Plant plan to partner with these firms to develop open, accessible digital solutions that correlate directly to requirements and give much greater visibility of system operations.

Steve Aitken, Founder, Intelligent Plant, commented, “This agreement isn’t solely focused on future solutions and opportunities. It is very much about today.

“We can roll out this digital and analytics service for a client right now. We have the relevant expertise around control systems and data analysis; we have the means to supply the vital SME bandwidth and we want forward-looking clients to connect with us and tell us exactly what they need. We have explored what is presently out there in the market, and frankly we do not understand why such a model isn’t already available.”

Davis Larssen, Chief Executive Officer at Proserv Controls, added, “We are delighted to sign this strategic alliance with Intelligent Plant as it represents another crucial step on our technology roadmap and our goal of creating disruptive, technology-driven solutions. Stuart and Steve have shaped an innovative model that boldly challenges the status quo around data lock-ins. We look forward to working alongside future clients to build outcomes in which they are fully engaged and gain genuine added value around system data visibility and asset monitoring.”

This announcement comes two months after Proserv unveiled a strategic agreement with power system monitoring leader Synaptec to develop a cutting-edge integrated holistic cable monitoring system for the offshore wind renewables segment.

