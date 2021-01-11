SIMEC Atlantis Energy appoints new Chief Executive Officer

SIMEC Atlantis Energy, the AIM listed sustainable and renewable energy developer and operating company, has announced the appointment of Graham Reid as the new Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Atlantis effective 18 January 2021. Tim Cornelius has agreed to take up a new role as a Senior Adviser to the Group and will consequently resign his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective the same date.

Graham is an experienced and highly capable Chief Executive Officer, leader and engineer, with extensive international experience in the energy and infrastructure space. Graham was most recently Chief Executive Officer of RES Americas, and prior to that Chief Executive Officer of Arcadis Middle East, a member of Network Rail’s project delivery board for the London bridge station project and earlier in his career was the UK Managing Director and an Executive Board member of Hyder Consulting plc.

Having delivered more than 5 GW of wind, solar and storage projects in previous roles, Mr Reid has been selected by the Board of Directors to build on the successful development history of the Company and to use his considerable project management and delivery experience to steer Atlantis through the delivery phase of the Uskmouth Power Station conversion project, the build out of fuel production plants, the expansion of the MeyGen project and the development of further hydro asset opportunities.

In his new advisory position, Tim Cornelius will continue to support the Board and Company on a range of matters, including ongoing relationship management with key stakeholders, customers, and strategic partners.

Mr Reid will receive an option award on joining, calculated with reference to the closing price on 8 January 2021. The Company will provide further notification of the details of the award in due course.

