The best chance of realising ambition

The UK’s energy ambitions often grab headlines with bold claims of becoming a world leader in offshore wind. While the vision of making the UK the ‘Saudi Arabia of wind’ is appealing, it lacks any substance as to how this is achieved.

Ambition is good, but delivery needs to be prioritised above all. Industries need to consider how they are going to meet ambitious targets, rather than simply shift the goalposts when it becomes obvious that this is not possible.

The path to maximising the UK’s offshore wind potential is riddled with challenges. There have been several targets fall short, with key barriers hindering progress. That aside, the opportunity for the country’s industrial and energy sectors remains unprecedented.

The UK currently have a 45 GW pipeline of offshore wind projects, complemented by the world’s largest planned capacity for floating wind. The recent AR6 auction added another 5.3 GW to this already impressive pipeline. These figures highlight the potential of offshore wind energy, but to fully capitalise on this, there is a critical need for investment in infrastructure and the supply chain.

Success will require more than just government and developer commitments. It calls for a well-thought-out industrial strategy that includes the entire supply chain and will pave the way for investment.

Despite some early signs of progress, there is still too much talk and not enough tangible action. The scale of the opportunity is vast, but so too is the required investment, which spans port infrastructure, fabrication facilities, and more – all amounting to hundreds of billions of pounds.

A more strategic, focused approach on areas where the UK already excels could help turn ambitious energy targets into reality. One such area of strength lies in the UK’s underwater industry, which is currently valued at over £8 billion and holds a competitive edge with the biggest share of the global market.

The country’s expertise in underwater engineering and technology is pivotal to offshore energy production, especially for floating wind turbines. The UK’s know-how and experience in underwater cables, mooring, and anchoring systems – all essential elements of floating offshore wind – are unmatched and represent a real chance for the country to dominate globally.

The manufacturing and installation of subsea cables, accessories, and protection systems is where the UK’s expertise shines brightest. A soon-to-be-published report from Global Underwater Hub reveals that this sector represents a £100 billion opportunity, while the innovation and efficiency needed to maintain and repair 100 000 km of these cables over a 25-year lifespan could unlock an additional £200 billion in value. These figures highlight the significant potential of the UK’s existing supply chain to meet global demand. When the reality is so compelling, who needs hype?

Subsea cables, which transmit electricity from offshore to the national grid, are critical to the success of wind projects. Any damage to these cables during installation or operation leads to substantial insurance claims, costly repairs, and downtime. Ensuring cable reliability not only improves the economic viability of these projects, but also guarantees a steady energy supply. Addressing these challenges is key to achieving the UK’s clean energy goals.

To tackle these issues, Global Underwater Hub is working closely with the supply chain to reduce cable failures and improve reliability. At the upcoming Subsea Cable Conference & Insurance Workshop, taking place in Bristol on 18 – 19 September, Global Underwater Hub will share insights from its white paper, outlining challenges and solutions to ensure best practices are adopted industry wide. The aim is to develop standards that improve cable reliability across the lifecycle – from design and installation to maintenance – and ensure these standards are embraced by developers, suppliers, contractors, and insurers.

While not every cable used in UK offshore wind projects will be manufactured domestically, the UK has the opportunity to set global benchmarks for cable reliability. With major projects such as INTOG, ScotWind, and the Celtic Sea coming on stream, positioning the UK as a leader in this space offers a significant first-mover advantage. Establishing the UK as a centre of excellence for subsea cables will create a lasting competitive edge in the global offshore wind market.

Global Underwater Hub is taking similar steps in relation to mooring and anchoring systems, further reinforcing the UK’s leadership in floating offshore wind.

Focusing on these critical areas with tangible action will translate into real benefits: job creation, economic growth, and long-term wealth for the UK. By doing so, the country can make sure it lives up to the hype.

