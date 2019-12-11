Greenbyte Energy Cloud supports Skyline Renewables with expansion

US independent renewable energy company Skyline Renewables has selected Greenbyte's Energy Cloud to monitor and maximise the performance of its growing portfolio. With its ability to pull data from technologically and geographically diverse sources, the cloud-based asset management and monitoring platform will effectively support Skyline's growth ambitions as the business targets 3 GW of wind and solar assets across North America.

The North American renewable energy market offers attractive investment opportunities for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that are able to take a sophisticated approach to improving asset management of large wind and solar portfolios.

Skyline Renewables, backed by Ardian Infrastructure Partners and Transatlantic Power Holdings, is bringing together expertise in renewables project acquisition, development and operation. Since its inception in 2018, Skyline has rapidly expanded its portfolio of assets under management from 0 to over 800 MW.

Greenbyte's innovative asset management software will enable Skyline to ensure productivity across this growing portfolio, adding value for its investors. Greenbyte Energy Cloud's user-friendly dashboards will give Skyline full visibility of asset performance, enabling swift identification of emerging issues, and boosting transparency and trust with third-party operations and maintenance (O&M) teams.

With Skyline's current portfolio containing technologies from three different wind turbine manufacturers, the company is seeking to further diversify its asset base by expanding into the solar market. Greenbyte Energy Cloud's ability to gather data from multiple technology sources will offer Skyline flexibility when acquiring, developing and optimising future renewable energy assets.

Furthermore, the platform will continue to evolve over time to incorporate the latest asset management and monitoring technology, giving the company the freedom to maintain best practices as they continue to expand.

Greenbyte Energy Cloud is used as a renewable energy datahub by asset owners and IPPs in North America and worldwide, covering over 20 GW of wind, solar, and hydro assets globally. As owner-operators continue to expand their portfolios and become more data-driven, by 2022, Greenbyte expects to have over 100 GW of assets monitored in Greenbyte Energy Cloud.