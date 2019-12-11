Pict Offshore win at Green Energy Awards

Pict Offshore, a Fife based company dedicated to developing innovative commercial solutions for the offshore wind market, has won the Best Innovation category at the 2019 Green Energy Awards, which took place in Edinburgh.

The Green Energy Awards in Scotland unite more than 1200 industry professionals to showcase the very best in renewables as well as honouring people, organisations and communities that are going above and beyond to shape the industry's future.

The Best Innovation category shines a light on the benefits that innovation can bring to the industry. The award recognises outstanding examples of the development or implementation of innovative products, designs, solutions or models, which support the development of renewable energy in Scotland.

Philip Taylor, Managing Director at Pict Offshore based in Scotland, said "We are beyond delighted to have won this award. We've worked really hard over the past three years to develop our GUS system so that is can safely lift technicians between small vessels and offshore wind turbines.

"The use of our technology allows the complete removal of access ladders and boat landing metalwork from the side of offshore turbines, saving huge quantities of steel and associated costs, which will in turn, increase the competitiveness of offshore wind energy."

