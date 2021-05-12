Doosan Lentjes to supply technology for Polish waste-to-energy plant

Doosan Lentjes has announced that it has been selected to supply key grate and boiler technology for the new waste-to-energy facility in Warsaw, Poland. The contract includes the engineering, procurement, and delivery of the equipment as well as advisory services for construction, commissioning, and acceptance test.

As a key subcontractor to POSCO Engineering & Construction Co, Ltd of South Korea, the company will deliver a complete boiler island including SNCR (selective non-catalytic reduction) to the new Warsaw facility. It will apply its proven air-cooled reciprocating grate and a horizontal-type steam generator.

The new plant will consist of two lines that nominally process a total of 265 200 tpy of municipal solid waste, and will make a decisive contribution to improving the local disposal infrastructure.

“This latest success is further proof that Doosan Lentjes' technology is in demand on the Polish market”, says Rafal Psik, Director at Doosan Lentjes's Katowice office. “The construction of the incineration plant in Olsztyn was also awarded to a consortium of Doosan Lentjes and parent company Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction in 2020. With POSCO Engineering & Construction, we already successfully built the Krakow plant about eight years ago, which has been reliably thermally treating the residual waste of more than 750 000 local citizens ever since. Doosan Lentjes will use this extensive experience gained in previous projects for the benefit of the final customer, the Warsaw waste handling company MPO.”

After completion, expected in 2024, approximately one third of the installed combustion capacity in Poland will be secured with the company’s technology. The plants will support Polish efforts to comply with EU requirements for sustainable waste management. According to the European waste hierarchy, thermal recovery is given priority over simple landfilling. Feeding non-recyclable waste into the incineration process allows a reduction of the required landfill capacities and at the same time harnesses the energetic potential of the waste. In addition, valuable materials can be recovered from the incineration ash, which can be used for road construction, for example. When completed, the new waste incineration plant in the Polish capital will be one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Doosan Lentjes is a specialist in the delivery of proven and reliable waste-to-energy technology, converting millions of t of waste into valuable energy every year. This helps customers all over the world reduce their waste volumes and simultaneously provide a sustainable energy source.

