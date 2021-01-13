Nova Innovation welcomes new members to its board

Nova Innovation has appointed Chris Phillips as Chair, Sir Michael Fallon as Deputy Chair, and Brian Aird as Finance Director.

Technological advances are now enabling tidal energy to scale-up globally – estimated at generating £126 billion by 2050 as part of the marine energy market. The new-look board reflects Nova’s international growth and global ambitions as part of the clean energy transition.

Chris Phillips brings five decades of international finance experience with senior positions in investment banking, IPO advisory and brokerage. He is also Chair of Places for People plc and Centaurea Investments.

Sir Michael Fallon is a former Energy Minister for the UK Government and former Secretary of State for Defence.

The new trio on the Nova board is completed by global financial expert Brian Aird, who as Chief Financial Officer, successfully steered Wood Mackenzie from MBO in 2001 to a £1.85 billion sale to NASDAQ listed Verisk in 2015, where he is now Global Treasurer.

Nova Innovation is a recognised global leader in tidal energy and built the world’s first offshore tidal array in Shetland in 2016. It is currently working on projects in Wales, Canada and France, and exploring opportunities in Indonesia and Japan.

Simon Forrest, Nova’s Chief Executive Officer welcomed the new board members and thanked outgoing Chair Ian Marchant for his seven years of service and wished him all the best.

Ian Marchant joined Nova Innovation in 2013 and testified to the rapid progress that has been made in the last seven years.

