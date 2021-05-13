CeraPhi Energy appoints MENA manager

Geothermal delivery company, CeraPhi Energy, has strengthened its global presence by appointing a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) manager.

Nezar Afshar, former Baker Hughes Drilling Services Operations and Business Development Manager, brings more than 33 years of experience of international energy sector drilling activities.

Karl Farrow, CeraPhi Energy Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s great to have Nezar onboard as we now start active engineering projects and opportunities within the region.”

Afshar said: “The CeraPhi Energy business model is exactly what is needed within the region and we are already seeing a huge amount of interest from all angles.”

“Decarbonisation is a challenge in general but regions where the climate changes very little also need an impact solution and one that is linked to the legacy business and the core strengths and skill sets which is oil production.

"CeraPhi solutions provide a natural transition to clean energy using the skills and expertise within the region from the oil and gas sector.”

Farrow said: “Nezar is well known to some of the CeraPhi team historically. He has been deeply engrained in the region for many years so is ideally placed to lead the energy transition challenge within the region where we are already dealing with technical and commercial proposals for our deep geothermal integrated energy solution.”

Afshar holds a Masters Degree in Engineering from Strathclyde University, Scotland, along with numerous studies in project management, advance finance for business, people, team performance optimisations, and situational leadership.

He has been responsible for the development and management of multi-million dollar contracts in many counties across the region in senior roles for UK and US oilfield services companies and major operators within the region as he takes up the role of Middle East North Africa Manager for CeraPhi Energy.

CeraPhi Energy is a UK company, incorporated in the US in 2020. It is one of the world’s first integrated geothermal delivery companies with a novel approach and proprietary delivery platform.

As an energy developer, the company provides a differentiator in the development and delivery of commercial scalable heat networks and self-sustainable energy hubs. Its integrated technology platform with robust performance provides benefits in cost, time, scalability and reliability.

