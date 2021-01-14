Eneco and European Energy to submit proposal for Danish wind tender

Swan Wind, a new joint venture owned by Dutch energy company Eneco and Danish European Energy, has been qualified by the Danish Energy Agency for the Thor offshore wind farm tender. The combination of the two partners brings experience in building large-scale offshore wind farms with low cost and high quality, as well as local market insight, into the competition.

Eneco and European Energy join forces with the purpose of submitting a proposal for the Thor offshore wind farm tender. To that purpose, they have established the joint venture, Swan Wind, that has been qualified by the Danish Energy Agency to participate in the tender on Thor offshore wind farm.

Both companies look forward to delivering a strong bid that contributes to Denmark’s goal of reducing its carbon emissions to 70% below its 1990 levels by 2030.

The competition in the Thor tender is strong, but Swan Wind is optimistic about its chances.

The Thor offshore wind farm is the next big offshore wind farm to be tendered out in Denmark. It is to be located in the North Sea, west of Nissum Fjord, at a distance of minimum 20 km from the shore. The new wind farm is named Thor after Thorsminde, the nearest village on the shore. The wind farm will have a capacity of minimum 800 MW and maximum 1000 MW, and will be connected to the grid between 2025 - 2027. The Danish Energy Agency will conclude the tendering process with final bids in 4Q2021.

Thor offshore wind farm is the one of two large offshore wind farms to be built in Denmark before 2030. This was decided in the Energy Agreement from June 2018, which all political parties supported.