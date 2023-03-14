Global Energy Transition returns to New York in June

The global energy transition is facing existential risks. From geopolitical strife to soaring energy costs and upended supply chains, many stakeholders seek guidance on navigating this complex political, financial, and regulatory environment: the gap between transition expectations and reality is widening.

To address these challenges and close this gap, Reuters Events has announced Global Energy Transition 2023 (7 – 8 June, New York, the US), where global energy, industrial, finance, and policymaking executives will convene to transform transition disparity into possibility. 750+ decision-makers from across the full value-chain will unite to bridge the knowledge gap and accelerate momentum for the global energy transition at the largest energy transition summit in the world.

The world’s premium dedicated energy transition forum will unite a 150-strong cohort, including the likes of Mark Carney (former Governor of The Bank of England), Praveer Sinha (CEO, TATA Power), and Anna Paula Marques (CEO, EDP Spain). C-Suite, Ministerial, and Inter-Governmental speakers will outline pathways to transition excellence and demonstrate the criticality of embedding sustainability in the heart of business operations, to reinvigorate your organisational transition strategy.

With an intimate, executive congress, attendees will secure valuable facetime with key transition leaders through dedicated networking opportunities and one-to-one meeting facilities. Executives from Shell, bp, Duke Energy, Phillips 66, and many more will be connecting to refresh pipelines, build partnerships, and connect with key prospects. Private workshops and issue-based roundtables will get to the crux of challenges under strict Chatham House Rules.

Global Energy Transition 2023 will play host to the innovators of tomorrow, delivering the net zero energy systems of the future at the innovation-focused Evolve stage. Across both days of the summit, news will be broken as the world’s most critical energy stakeholders share their outlook for the future of global energy.

This is a critical inflection point in the future of global energy systems. Industry players cannot afford to step back from the transition breech – together, everyone must unite in purpose and step forward into a cleaner, more sustainable, net zero future. Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition is where this moment will be collectively seized.

