Black & Veatch’s Sean Tilley appointed to REEEAC

Black & Veatch has further expanded its contribution to global decarbonisation and the export of US renewable energy expertise through the appointment of Sean Tilley to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC).

Tilley is the company’s Global Technology Portfolio Manager for Renewable Energy within Black & Veatch’s Power Business. REEEAC is the U.S. Department of Commerce committee advising Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondon on the development and administration of programmes and policies to expand the export competitiveness of US renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

“Decarbonisation is highly skilled and technology led; a move away from the commoditisation of power engineering seen in recent years. This makes it an arena in which the US can have a strong presence,” said Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s global power business. “As a global provider of decarbonisation solutions; with expertise in established technologies including wind and solar – as well as nascent decarbonisation pathways like energy storage, hydrogen, and ammonia – we feel ideally placed to support REEEAC’s goal of extending US renewable energy skills and technology to markets around the world.”

The committee’s advice and recommendations function at the strategic level, encompassing areas including:

Trade policy development impacting the competitiveness of US renewable energy and energy efficiency exports.

US Government policies and programmes that directly impact the competitiveness of renewable energy and energy efficiency exports.

Priority export markets for the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries.

In January 2021 Black & Veatch joined the Hydrogen Council – a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry organisations with a vision for hydrogen’s ability to foster the energy transition; in April this year the company joined the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative.

“Technology is at the leading edge of the energy transition towards net-zero. We are joining an increasingly wide network of groups and organisations, such as REEEAC, to apply our global experience as we share the goal of proliferating technologies which enable this,” added Tilley.

Black & Veatch brings insights and experience to REEAC from projects including:

Working with Long Ridge Energy Generation to retrofit a 485-MW combined-cycle power plant making it the first large gas turbine plant to transition operations to hydrogen fuel in the US and the Intermountain Power Renewal Project, an 840-MW combined-cycle gas facility in Utah, US.

Helping Rocky Mountain Power integrate renewable energy and electricity storage onto the grid; by executing a 650-kW solar power generation and 1-MW, 5 MWh battery storage system engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project.

Delivering the Cardinal Point EPC Wind Project to create a new 150-MW onshore wind facility for Capital Power.

