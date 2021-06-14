Neoen reaches 1 GW of renewable energy assets in France

Neoen has announced that it has attained 1 GW of renewable energy in operation or under construction in France. The company’s presence in France includes 55 power plants in operation, 22 under construction and a workforce of over 140. Overall, it has invested more than a €1 billion in its domestic market.

In terms of capacity for Neoen, France is second only to Australia, which have recently reached the 2 GW mark. Neoen’s French assets comprise storage units as well as solar and wind power plants, including one of France’s largest solar farms (300 MWc), in Cestas, near Bordeaux.

True to its develop-to-own business model, Neoen designs, develops and runs projects throughout France from its regional offices in Aix-en-Provence, Bordeaux, Nantes and its headquarters in Paris. A fifth office is soon to open in Lyon.

The company works closely with the agricultural sector on new paradigms in agrisolar development policy, testing and building agrisolar projects. The latter represent an increasing share of the company’s portfolio. Neoen also contributes to the rehabilitation of degraded land such as former quarries and mines, air strips and landfill sites.

