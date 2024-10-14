We're enabling long-term sustainability

Retrofitting can reduce CO 2 emissions significantly MAN Energy Solutions is implementing retrofitting technology to convert ship and power plant engines into future-ready machines capable of running on synthetic fuels – gaseous or liquid. Upgrade solutions and advanced customised retrofits by MAN PrimeServ open a world of options. They help you optimise reliability, efficiency, and performance; they lower maintenance expenses and add operational flexibility. More importantly, they enable you to comply with increasing environmental regulations. Retrofitting an engine extends the life cycle substantially, thus abating up to 97% of CO 2 compared to e.g., building a new ship.

Keep your engines, systems, and equipment compliant and competitive

Cargo ships and power plants are long-term investments. Retrofitted and modernised with high-value MAN Energy Solutions’ products, they become more sustainable, can continue to be used for decades, and are an attractive investment proposition.



Retrofits play an important role in the energy transition and are crucial for achieving a green fleet of ships or power plants that help to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement.



A recent study indicates that around 1900 two-stroke and 1800 four-stroke marine and power plant engines have the potential for a future fuels retrofit.

Maximise savings with future fuels through cutting-edge retrofit solutions

Switching between different fuels is made easy with MAN dual fuel engines, as they are highly versatile and capable of utilising both liquid and gaseous fuels. This flexibility empowers you to transition between fuels at your convenience, whether driven by factors like fuel costs or regulatory requirements. What's more, these engines can seamlessly switch between fuels even while operating, all without compromising engine performance. Should you wish to convert single fuel engines to dual fuel, please note that such a transformation may necessitate adjustments to your fuel supply infrastructure. The team of MAN PrimeServ fuel experts is readily available to provide guidance and discuss the various possibilities.

Converting existing engines to dual-fuel operation is crucial to decarbonise shipping because it is a powerful measure that can be implemented quickly. This is an essential first step, as all such dual-fuel engines can also be enabled to operate on a range of carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, including synthetic natural gas (SNG), green ammonia, and methanol. And from an economic perspective, retrofitting is much more efficient than installing a new engine or building a new ship.

Please for more information visit Retrofit Solutions | MAN Energy Solutions.