Grön Fuels, LLC’s renewable diesel and jet fuel option facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, US, is based on Haldor Topsoe’s proprietary HydroFlex™ hydrotreating and H2bridge™ hydrogen technologies. The integration of the fully proven technologies enables Grön Fuels to produce renewable bio-hydrogen equivalent to the production of a 1000 MW hydrolyser plant at a fraction of the cost.

The design flexibility includes the option to capture approximately 1 million tpy of bio-CO 2 for carbon sequestration in suitable deep saline aquifers located below the project site, in order to pursue negative carbon intensity renewable fuel production.

Bio-hydrogen not utilised for renewable diesel production will be made available by Grön Fuels for purchase by third parties for lowering the CO 2 emissions of power production, industrial processes, or transportation and can be shipped by the approximately 600 miles / 1000 km of hydrogen pipelines operational and located near Grön Fuels’ site.

Grön Fuels worked collaboratively with Haldor Topsoe to design the facility to be able to manufacture renewable arctic diesel with an additive-free -40 degrees cloud point.

The facility will produce renewable diesel from non-fossil feedstocks such as soybean and canola oils, distillers corn oil, tallow, used cooking oil, and feedstocks of the future such as bio-crudes. The low-carbon fuels produced can directly substitute conventional fuels in cars, trucks and airplanes, while utilising existing fuel storage tanks and infrastructure such as long-haul pipelines.

Following the expected completion of the first phase of the complex in 2024, the plant will produce 60 000 bpd of renewable diesel, including a permitted jet fuel option.

The final investment decision for the first phase of the project is expected in 2021. The first phase of construction would involve a capital investment of over US$1.25 billion and create 340 new direct jobs by 2024.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.