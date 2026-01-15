All-Energy marks 25 years with new Strategic Summit committee

All-Energy, the UK’s leading low-carbon energy and renewables event, has established a dedicated Strategic Summit committee for the first time to drive its streamlined 2026 programme at the SEC Glasgow from 13 – 14 May 2026.

A cohort of 29 leading experts from across the energy sector will shape the direction, focus, and relevance of this year’s conference which will spotlight the most important challenges, opportunities, and innovations driving the transition. Key themes will cover investment and finance, transmission reform, skills and workforce, supply chain, and circular economy with open plenaries scheduled for both days of the event.

The committee brings together high-profile leaders such as Iain Sinclair, Executive Director at GES Holding; Morag Watson, Director of Onshore at Scottish Renewables; Philippa Parmiter, CEO at NECCUS; and Clare Foster, Head of Clean Energy from Shepherd and Wedderburn, alongside representatives from Siemens Energy, EDF, BEAMA, Hitachi Energy, Crown Estate, and SSEN-Transmission.

Anam Khan, All-Energy Event Manager at RX Global, said: “We are excited to be introducing a formal Executive Committee for the first time, marking a significant step forward in how the conference is shaped. By working closely with industry leaders, we are building an agenda that not only reflects where the sector is today, but where it needs to go next. Their insight is helping us introduce new topics and themes, including a key focus on finance and skills, streamline the conference structure, and create more engaging, thought-provoking discussions that will support the industry through the next phase of the energy transition.”

Driving the event, Ashley Privitera has been appointed Conference Manager for All-Energy. She joined RX Global in 2025 and brings several years of conference production and management experience, including holding the role of Conference Manager for SPE Offshore Europe. Ashley will oversee the delivery of the 2026 programme, working closely with the Strategic Summit committee and show floor theatre programme to ensure a highly targeted programme.

She commented: “All-Energy is set to be a milestone year for the event as we celebrate our 25th anniversary and it will set the stage for meaningful discussions with industry peers, policy makers, academics and C-suite professionals. It’s a pivotal time for the energy sector with challenges around grid capacity, policy uncertainty and skills shortages. Addressing these barriers collaboratively is essential to drive the energy transition forward and I look forward to working closely with the committee to support this important discussion.”

