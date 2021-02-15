Falck Renewables and Illumia Trend sign PPA in Italy

Falck Renewables S.p.A. has announced the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between its subsidiary Falck Renewables Sicilia S.r.l. – owning a solar project under development in Sicily, Italy – and Illumia Trend, a trading company of the Tremagi Group, Italian energy and gas supplier active throughout the country with approximately 350 000 customers, including domestic, business and industrial.

The project (10.5 MW) is located in the province of Ragusa, Sicily, Italy. When in operation, the solar plant will generate up to 20 GWh/y of electricity, that is equivalent to the amount of energy necessary to supply around 7400 homes. Falck Renewables, through its subsidiary Falck Next Energy S.r.l, will also dispatch the solar plant, enabling a correct match between Illumia‘s required supply profile and the clean energy generated.

The contract, which has a long-term tenor, is characterised by an innovative pricing structure, allowing both companies to balance risks and strategic objectives. Furthermore, long-term PPAs are key enablers of the energy transition, for such contracts strongly facilitate the addition of more renewable capacity in the power market, in line with the national and international goals of fighting climate change.

