DNV supports ENA on decarbonising gas networks in Australia

DNV is supporting Energy Networks Australia’s (ENA) demonstration on how it will enable the blending of renewable and decarbonised gases into its networks by 2030, and de-risk conversion of the networks to 100% renewable and decarbonised gas by 2050.

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has already begun its work in support of ENA, the national industry body representing Australia’s electricity transmission and distribution and gas distribution networks, to develop ‘A National Plan for Decarbonising Gas Networks’. Co-funded by Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA), the peak body representing Australasia’s pipeline infrastructure.

The project has kicked off and will run to June 2021, with three main targets that are aligned with ENA’s Gas Vision 2050:

Enable blending of up to 10% (volume) of renewable and decarbonised gases by 2030.

Enable 100% renewable and decarbonised gas supply to new residential developments before 2030.

De-risk a full network conversion to 100% renewable and decarbonised gases by 2050.

All decarbonised gas options will be considered in the project, including blue and green hydrogen, biomethane and renewable gas.

Australia’s interest in hydrogen as an energy carrier has rocketed in recent times. Federal and state governments are pledging significant funding to pursue hydrogen as a fundamental part of the country’s low carbon energy needs for the future.

“Gas network businesses are demonstrating how hydrogen and biomethane can provide low-carbon heating, hot water and cooking services to Australian homes and businesses. The plan will outline the key role for networks and pipelines to reduce emission,” said Dennis Van Puyvelde, Head of Gas, ENA.

DNV is providing a collaborative project team of local Australian experts, combined with specialists from the UK and the Netherlands, drawing on their experience in developing similar plans in Europe, bringing together local and international industry knowledge to deliver a robust plan to ENA.

DNV recently combined its Oil & Gas and Power & Renewables businesses into one new business area – Energy Systems – to support and bring value to its customers and accelerate a safe and effective energy transition. With the combined expertise, it will be better equipped to provide decarbonisation related services along Australia’s national Energy Transition roadmap.

“This really demonstrates that governments and industry will need to work together to realise the hydrogen economy. Projects like this one, looking to switch gas networks from natural gas to hydrogen and greener gases can allow energy providers to continue using infrastructure and avoid the cost of having to build electric substitutes,” said Brice Le Gallo, Regional Director of Energy Systems APAC. “DNV is pleased to be working on this project with Energy Networks Australia (ENA) and supporting them on navigating the risks and opportunities of the energy transition, ultimately accelerating bringing decarbonised gas to Australia’s homes and businesses in the future,” concluded Le Gallo.

